Lamar Alexander Statement on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s “Safer-at-Home” Order

Maryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s “Safer at Home” order:

“Painful as it is, Governor Lee is right. Everything I’ve learned as chairman of the United States Senate health committee persuades me to support his decision.”

“Staying at home is an essential step one in containing the disease and saving lives.”

“At the same time, Congress has already put $11 billion into step three: a massive effort to create treatments and hopefully a vaccine.”

Click here for more information on the legislation Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed into law, that Alexander says will provide “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers, to relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by Coronavirus (COVID-19), and especially, to contain the disease.”

