Sesame Workshop Expands Caring for Each Other Initiative to Help Parents and Children During Coronavirus Pandemic

New York – Building on last week’s launch of the Caring for Each Other initiative, Sesame Workshop is rolling out brand new content to help families stay physically and mentally healthy as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Today’s release on SesameStreet.org/caring includes animations on healthy habits, resources providing comfort, and activities that caregivers can use to spark learning in areas like reading, math, science, and more.

The animated spots, which will be available in 19 languages, include Elmo’s new “Washy Wash” song (updating the popular “Brushy Brush“), as well as Sesame Street Muppets learning how to sneeze properly and how caring for yourself means caring for each other.

Like many children and families, the beloved Sesame Street Muppets and friends are spending time at home and connecting with friends and family virtually. New messages of love, kindness, and fun will be posted on a regular basis on Sesame Street social media channels, including Snack Time with Cookie Monster, Singalong with Elmo, Move & Groove with Abby Cadabby and Grover, and Story Time with Alan.

“Sesame Street is there for children and families whether it’s a sunny day or a stormy one, and unfortunately many families are facing unprecedented challenges right now,” said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of US Social Impact, Sesame Workshop.”

“Through Caring for Each Other, we’re committed to supporting families for the duration of this crisis and beyond—equipping them with the tools they need to get through this together and look to the future with hope and optimism,” Betancourt stated.

The new animated spots will be distributed through a wide range of partners in the US and globally, including HBO, PBS KIDS and local PBS stations, Univision, the Ad Council, YouTube, Sesame Street in Communities partners, and international broadcast partners. They will be available in the coming days in languages including English, Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, Bangla, Dutch, Dari, German, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, Kurdish, Mandarin, Pashto, Portuguese, Rohingya, Somali, Swahili, and additional dialects.

Additional tools debuting today on SesameStreet.org/caring include coping strategies, child-friendly explanations to tough questions, and ways to help everyone stay healthy. Also included are self-care tips for caregivers: as grownups try to adjust to their “for now normal,” it’s important that they take care of themselves so that they can best care for their children. Additionally, families can sign up for a weekly guide to new Sesame Street activities and strategies here.

“As families around the world adjust to their new realities, parents and caregivers are looking for help in creating new routines, staying healthy, and fostering learning at home,” said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Senior Vice President of Curriculum and Content, Sesame Workshop. “At Sesame Workshop, we’re here to support the caring adults in children’s lives as they help their children navigate these challenging times.”

Families can also watch Sesame Street episodes on HBO, PBS stations, and the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, with an expanded offering of free on-demand episodes of Sesame Street on PBS KIDS digital platforms. Additionally, over 110 free Sesame Street ebooks are available on all major ebook platforms.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

