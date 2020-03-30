Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #8

Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, March 30th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.

Administration Actions

Executive Order 22 – Statewide Safer at Home Order

Today, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 22, implementing safer at home guidelines in every Tennessee county to further mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The order goes into effect Tuesday, March 31st at 12:01am CDT and will extend to April 14th, 2020 at 11:59pm CDT. This is not a mandated shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home.

The executive order restricts businesses that cannot safely operate during Coronavirus (COVID-19) including businesses like barber shops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits. It also provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county to protect the economy.

COVID-19 Unified Command Engaging Entrepreneurs

COVID-19 Unified Command announced a partnership with LaunchTN to work directly with Tennessee businesses and entrepreneurs who are willing to switch production to make lifesaving PPE and medical supplies, as well as other important health care functions during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/30)

Laboratory Type Positive Test Negative Tests Total State PH Lab 238 1,562 1,800 Non-State PH Lab 1,596 19,908 21,504 Total 1,834 21,470 23,304

For more information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

