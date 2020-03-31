Answering the Coronavirus: Exponential American Innovation

Washington, D.C. – “America has long led the world in innovation, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) won’t change that. Indeed, U.S. inventors and entrepreneurs are rising to the occasion, jumping in to fill urgent needs,” the New York Post editorial board writes.

“With ramped-up testing the best way to discover who has the virus and so learn what the fatality rate really is, the news from Abbott Laboratories couldn’t be better.”

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use approval to Abbott’s new test, the fastest available at the point of care: It can deliver a positive result in five minutes and a negative result in under 15.”



President Donald Donald Trump: Every citizen and business can make a difference!

“Like other American companies, Minnesota-based MyPillow is refocusing its production to make face masks for health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.” The masks will be shipped to several states, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell said during a White House visit yesterday. Read more from Louis Casiano in Fox News.

“Brooks Brothers is sewing hope in the coronavirus fight. Instead of churning out preppy staples like seersucker suits and woven-silk ties, America’s oldest retailer is now making masks and gowns for health care workers.” The company’s goal is to make 150,000 masks per day, Nicole Zane reports for the New York Post.

“On Friday March 20th, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said President Donald Trump was lying when he said the U.S. Navy hospital ships would arrive in Los Angeles and New York City in the near future. Exactly a week later, the USNS Mercy arrived in the Port of Los Angeles.” Yesterday, the USNS Comfort arrived in New York, Chrissy Clark writes in The Federalist.

