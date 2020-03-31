Austin Peay State University extends scholarship deadlines during Coronavirus Pandemic

Clarksville, TN – In a typical year, it might be too late for incoming fall 2020 freshmen at Austin Peay State University (APSU) to apply for scholarships, but this is no typical year.

With the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disrupting high school seniors’ lives, Austin Peay State University’s admissions office decided to give incoming students more time to apply for three academic scholarships.

“We are still accepting freshman, transfer and out-of-state scholarship applications, and we are awarding them on a rolling basis,” Amy Corlew, APSU director of admissions, said. “We have already pushed our deadlines back, and we will continue to award scholarships through the summer.”

For scholarship information, visit www.apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php. To apply for admission, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

In the months before the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hundreds of high school students visited Austin Peay State University each day to take campus tours. The growing number of prospective students even led the University to reclassify a position in 2018 to handle the tours.

Now, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for social distancing limiting such interactions, the Austin Peay State University Admissions Office is being more creative in showing off what campus has to offer.

Instead of hosting large student groups on campus, admissions counselors are setting up live virtual tours. Anyone interested in a virtual tour can make an appointment at www.apsu.edu/visit. Once an appointment is made, counselors will use Zoom video conferencing software and screen sharing to guide prospective APSU students through the University’s virtual tour.

To take the tour without a counselor, visit www.apsu.edu/virtual-tour.

