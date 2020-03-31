Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighter tests positive for Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – A Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighter who has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) is self-isolating at home under a doctor’s care and doing well.

CFR has consulted with the Montgomery County Health Department and is following all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines.

The firefighter last worked March 25th, 2020 and had no symptoms. The other crew members present during the shift have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date of contact and monitor for symptoms.

The coworkers have not reported symptoms and can return to work April 9th if no symptoms appear.

“This is our City workforce’s first confirmed case, and we are praying for our firefighter’s speedy recovery,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We are taking every precaution and following the recommended protocols to ensure the best possible outcome for our first responders and all our City employees.”

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency unfolded, CFR began a routine several weeks ago to limit access to stations and to screen calls for exposure potential. Crews also work to clean and sanitize all stations and apparatus a minimum of twice per shift. Crews also sanitize after any calls involved using personal protective equipment.

