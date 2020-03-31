Clarksville, Montgomery County Mayors issue “Shelter at Home” Order

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts will direct citizens to shelter at home except when engaging in essential activities or services, practice social distancing and behave as if other people are infectious.

The direct orders are part of a new round of coordinated local actions to be taken Tuesday to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The orders are planned to take effect at 12:01am Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.

Essential activities and services are defined in the orders mainly as healthcare, public safety, utilities, government, communications and media, food production and distribution, vehicle fuel and support, and banking.

Under the orders, all gatherings are strongly discouraged, and those with more than 10 people are strictly prohibited. Gatherings include any event unrelated to essential services that brings together groups of people, such as church services and sporting events.

A long list of businesses are ordered closed, including hospitality, educational and entertainment venues. Personal appearance businesses, including hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning and waxing shops are directed to close.

Online activities and deliveries through these businesses may continue. And previous mandates about restaurants restricting food sales to drive-through and take out operations will remain in place.

Mayor Durrett will issue his order Tuesday, and Mayor Pitts will issue his after it is approved by the Clarksville City Council Tuesday afternoon. The orders remain in effect until April 8th, 2020, at which time the orders can be extended in seven day increments.

As in earlier rounds of coordinated orders during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, Mayors Durrett and Pitts incorporated all of the provisions of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders. In this case, however, the local executives chose the wording “citizens are directed to shelter at home,” adding intensity to Lee’s phrase “all persons in Tennessee are urged to stay at home.”

For information on the state and national response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and updates on working together to reduce infections, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s orders: https://bit.ly/39bOfxX

