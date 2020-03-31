Coronavirus, America is winning together

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump didn’t wait to take action on Coronavirus (COVID-19), from imposing swift travel restrictions on China to organizing a White House Coronavirus Task Force in January.

These early moves—which at the time drew criticism from some in Washington as an “overreaction”—have allowed America to slow the spread of the deadly virus today.



United States “Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war.”



Together, America has mounted a full-scale response to the pandemic.

In the Rose Garden yesterday, a number of CEOs joined the President to explain how they’ve transformed their own companies to help fight the virus:

As great American businesses step up, citizens across the country are doing their part to slow the spread, too. “The choices and sacrifices we make will determine the fate of this virus and, really, the fate of our victory,” President Donald Trump says.



Read: “What we at the FDA are doing to fight Covid-19”

