Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County to benefit from sales of Clarksville Civic Pride Poster

The Clarksville housing ministry is offering the unique ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ prints for $25.00 each

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) is offering a unique custom-designed poster to support low income housing in Clarksville.

The posters, made by Hatch Show Print of Nashville, are $25.00 each (including shipping) and can be purchased online (http://habitatmctn.org/clarkville-habitat-for-humanity-donate/). Orders should include a full name and address for shipping. No pickups at this time. Additional posters are $20.00 each if combined in single shipment.

The prints are also available for purchase at King’s Bluff Brewery, located at 128 University Avenue in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. The location is currently closed to the public but provides pickup options.

The poster features a bright sunburst, and letter block images of houses, along with the message: ‘There’s No Place Like Home: Clarksville, Tennessee’.

“This poster celebrates the civic pride of Clarksville and the Habitat for Humanity mission to make affordable housing possible for everyone,” said HFHMCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow.

Online purchasers are also encouraged to make an additional donation to the homebuilding ministry, which is now working with nine Clarksville families who have qualified for the affordable housing program.

Hatch Show Print of Nashville was established in 1879 and has produced iconic poster art for artists ranging from Harry Houdini and Hank Williams to Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

For more information about the prints or the home building program, contact 931.645.4222 or *protected email*

About the Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics