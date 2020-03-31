Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett issues Directive to the Community to Minimize Transmission of Coronavirus

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, in an additional effort to protect the citizens of Clarksville, Montgomery County from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, issued Emergency Order # 4 which includes new provisions to the original orders that were announced on March 17th, 2020.

Mayor Durrett issued the latest order this morning after discussing it with the Montgomery County Commissioners during a conference call.

The Commission was supportive in directing further protections for the citizens of Montgomery County.

The new orders take effect at 12:01am, Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 and shall remain in effect until 12:01am April 8th at which time the order can be extended by seven days.

Restrictions do not apply to critical infrastructure as defined by Homeland Security. Individuals working in the critical infrastructure sectors may continue their work because of their importance to the health and well-being of individuals residing and/or working in Montgomery County.

The order directs citizens of Clarksville, Montgomery County to shelter at home, except when engaging in essential activities or services as defined in the orders. When individuals leave their homes or places of residence, they should practice appropriate social isolation, stay six feet apart, and should assume others are infectious, regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms.

“I believe that Governor Lee’s Order #22 was conflicting. The caption on the order was a directive to all Tennesseans, however the specific language “urged” people to stay at home. While most Montgomery County residents are responding to the previous orders that were set forth by the County and the City, there are some residents who do not sense the urgency in “flattening the curve.” The local order is a directive, implemented to protect the health and welfare of Montgomery County residents,” said Mayor Durrett.

Mayor Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts have communicated and worked through their legal processes to provide orders of continuity and consistency across Clarksville, Montgomery County.

To read the full copy of County Emergency Order # 4, You can also find additional information at www.mcgtn.org

