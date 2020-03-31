New Survey shows Nearly Half of Gen Z, Millennial Respondents Don’t Consider Coronavirus Pandemic Very Serious

San Mateo, CA – A new national survey from Swytchback, a leader in mobile visual surveys, found that nearly a quarter (23%) of Gen Z and Millennial respondents consider Coronavirus (COVID-19) not at all serious, not very serious or mildly serious, and only about half (51%) consider it very serious.

The survey of more than 20,000 men and women between the ages of 16 to 30 years old examines young people’s perceptions of and knowledge about Coronavirus (COVID-19), and identifies areas for improved communication and education to help prevent its spread.

The survey was conducted in partnership with Tap Research.

The findings show that many Gen Zers and Millennials continue to have significant knowledge gaps concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Other topline findings from the survey include:

More than a quarter (26%) of respondents did not know there is no current cure for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

14% of respondents did not know that asymptomatic people can spread the virus.

Only 40% of respondents knew that the virus can also sicken 20 to 54 year olds to the point of hospital care.

Despite the gaps in knowledge highlighted in the findings, the free form responses to the survey reflect concern among most respondents, especially for their family members.

Swytchback created and flighted the mobile info-survey in response to the current coronavirus crisis, as companies around the world do what they can to help. Swytchback leveraged its unique ability to quickly engage young people with a visually rich mobile study to address reports that Gen Zers and Millennials are not practicing social isolation, which can lead to severe delays in containment.

The survey simultaneously assesses respondents’ knowledge and educates on best personal practices for preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

“Swytchback runs an innovative mobile-base insight platform for companies to engage hard to find consumers including Millennials,” said Bruce Bower, Swytchback founder. “We wanted to help during this crisis, and it was clear to us that we could use our platform to understand information gaps while educating about the virus and containment. Our goal is to work with the CDC and other government organizations to monitor the state of young people throughout the crisis.”

Swytchback continues to help address the crisis through its educational survey. The survey remains open and available on the Swytchback home page and live results are available here.

About the Survey

Swytchback launched the COVID-19 survey on March 20, 2020 and since then, more than 20,000 men and women between the ages of 16 to 30 years with a profile to match US census have taken the survey. The mobile survey – the “Swydget” – has been shared 793 times and has generated a 97% completion rate.

