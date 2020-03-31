Summary of Clarksville, Montgomery County Mayors latest Orders

Clarksville, TN – This is a summary of the provisions of the latest Emergency and Executive Orders to be issued Tuesday by Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts to counter the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Key New Provisions

Citizens of Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville are directed to shelter at home, except when engaging in essential activities or essential services.

When individuals leave their homes or places of residence, they should practice appropriate social distancing, staying six feet apart, and should assume others are infectious.

All gatherings are strongly discouraged, and those with more than 10 people are strictly prohibited. Gatherings include any event or convening unrelated to essential services that bring together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, faith-based, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities.

All businesses not performing essential services shall close their business facilities, subject to exceptions stated in Executive Order No. 3.

Facilities may remain accessible as needed in order to service computers and other equipment, process mail, and to maintain security.

Personal appearance businesses, including hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning, waxing, and other such facilities are directed to close to the public.

Public and private entertainment and social clubs are directed to close to the public.

Onsite activities at hospitality, educational, and entertainment venues, businesses, or facilities, are directed to close to the public. Online activities and deliveries through these businesses may continue.

Extending, Incorporating Orders

The provisions of the previously issued Executive Orders 1 and 2 are extended until April 8th, and may be extended in seven day increments during the period of the declared local state of emergency because of novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

The provisions of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s previous Executive Orders 17, 21, and 22 are incorporated in these new local orders.

What Is Considered Essential

Services to protect the health and well-being of all individuals residing or working in Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville.

Federal and state offices and services, and companies providing goods and services pursuant to federal, state or local government contracts.

Government functions including law enforcement, fire fighting, building code safety, public transportation, and businesses that provide government programs and services to economically disadvantaged people.

Businesses, facilities, structures providing news, media, communication and telecommunication services, internet and video service.

Grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, caterers, convenience stores selling food, agriculture and food manufacturing, processing, warehousing, and storage businesses.

Educational institutions, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning.

Businesses that directly support farming and food production, supply, or transportation and equipment.

Health care, mental and behavioral health, biomedical research, laboratory services, and other businesses that directly support the healthcare industry.

Sanitation and waste removal.

Energy, water, and sewage businesses and services.

Pharmacies, medical supply, and other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline.

Vehicle fuel, support, and service stations, vehicle parts and repair businesses, and vehicle sales, leasing and rental businesses.

Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies, accounting businesses, tax preparers, financial advisors.

Real property marketing, leasing, purchase, and sale services.

Legal and judicial services.

Laundromats, laundry, and cleaning services.

Home and business structure and equipment repair, hardware, building supply, and appliance sale and repairs.

Construction, architectural, engineering, or surveying services.

Product logistics, transport, and distribution businesses.

Parcel transportation and delivery businesses.

Veterinary and pet supply business and services.

Home and business cleaning and maintenance services.

Nurseries and landscaping businesses.

Production, distribution, and sale of household consumer goods such as cleaning and personal care products.

Building maintenance and security.

What Else Is Allowed

All public park open areas will remain open. Citizens using these public park open spaces are directed to adhere to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene, remaining 6 feet apart. All parks “buildings and structures” of any type will be closed.

Individuals experiencing homelessness, which may include individuals in shelters and homeless encampments, shall not be subject to this order but shall be strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene.

Businesses possessing applicable licenses or permits may conduct deliveries.

Individuals may perform business functions of nonessential businesses from their own homes, provided the work complies with existing law and are only performed by residents of that home.

Individuals whose job functions require them to be at their work location to preserve the information systems, accounting, and human resource infrastructures of any complying business.

Nonprofit entities providing support and assistance to victims of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Daycare and childcare businesses shall prioritize children of parents working for essential infrastructure sectors, businesses, or service providers.

Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, adult daycare centers, home health businesses, and senior residential facilities shall follow CDC guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene to the maximum extent practicable. Non-essential social and educational programs at senior citizen and other assisted living communities and centers should be suspended.

Hotels, short term rental properties, commercial lodges, and dormitories, shall cease entertainment or dine-in services, subject to allowing food and beverage pick-up and room-service.

Golf courses and their facilities pertaining to playing golf may remain open as an outdoor recreation opportunity but shall abide by all of this Executive Order’s social distancing requirements. However, other business operations thereon, to include restaurants, clubhouse, spas, driving and putting facilities shall be closed except for pick-up or delivery of food and payments for facility use.

Essential Services are encouraged to utilize, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures which they can safely utilize.

Personal Services To Close

This specific directive comes from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 21. Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services shall not be open to members or the public. Such businesses include:

a. Barber shops.

b. Hair salons.

c. Waxing salons.

d. Threading salons.

e. Nail salons or spas.

f. Spas providing body treatments.

g. Body-art facilities or tattoo services.

e. Tanning salons.

f. Massage-therapy establishments or massage services.

Entertainment Venues To Close

This specific directive also comes from Executive Order 21. Entertainment and recreational gathering venues shall not be open to members or the public. Such venues include:

a. Night clubs.

b. Bowling alleys.

c. Arcades.

d. Concert venues.

e. Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, or similar facilities.

f. Racetracks.

g. Indoor children’s play areas.

h. Adult entertainment venues.

i. Amusement parks.

j. Roller or ice-skating rinks.

The mandates in each local order are not applicable to those businesses, entities or employees identified by their work or services as critical infrastructure industry as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, — www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce — such as healthcare services, pharmaceutical and food supply.

