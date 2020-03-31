TDOE, Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Partner with ReadyRosie to Provide Free Early Education Resources to Families

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) announced a statewide partnership with ReadyRosie, an early education online platform, to provide short videos and free resources with simple, engaging activities for Tennessee families and children, ages birth through 3rd grade, to do at home.

Through this partnership, all families with school-aged children in Tennessee will have access to ReadyRosie Modeled Moment videos, which equips them with simple and fun activities to help their children learn while at home.

Around two minutes long in both English and Spanish, the video “moments” feature real families demonstrating instructional activities that parents can then replicate with their own children and are rooted in learning goals for children on topics such as literacy, early math, health and well-being.

“As we continue to navigate these challenging times, we are excited to provide all Tennessee families with access to this incredible platform to help them create rich learning experiences at home,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The ReadyRosie platform is another resource from the state to help families engage with their children during this time by doing simple, instructional activities at home while promoting learning and bonding with their children.”

The ReadyRosie platform will be available for Tennessee families from April 1st through September 1st. Families can easily register for free today here, https://readyrosie.com/tn/, and can sign up to receive weekly text messages or emails with curated playlists of activities.

“Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is committed to continuing the important work of our early literacy programs and partnerships, especially during this unique and challenging time,” said James Pond, GELF President. “As we respond in ways that continue to fulfill our mission to support the children and families we serve in Tennessee, we are excited to partner with ReadyRosie to provide families with quality online resources to help children develop early literacy skills through reading and learning together.”

For more information about ReadyRosie, visit the website and watch this video. Tennessee parents can register for free here: https://readyrosie.com/tn/.

For additional TDOE guidance related to COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics