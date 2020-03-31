|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville, Montgomery County Mayors issue “Shelter at Home” Order Newer: Summary of Clarksville, Montgomery County Mayors latest Orders »
Tennessee Department of Health reports 405 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 31st, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported that there were now 2,239 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 405 cases from Monday’s 1834. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to nineteen.
One more case of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty eight. There have been two new cases reported in Cheatham County. The total cases in Cheatham County is now at ten.
Dickson County has had five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported bringing the total to seventeen. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. One new case has been reported in Benton County bringing the total to four. There have been no new cases reported in Carroll County. The total remains at five.
Henry County has one case of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 391 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 174,467 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 3,416 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, John Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed