50 Companies Join President Donald Trump’s War on Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. – “Some 50 major American firms have joined the national war on the coronavirus, many volunteering to shift their focus and even assembly lines to deliver needed supplies to doctors, hospitals, first responders and others on the front lines,” Paul Bedard reports for the Washington Examiner.

“Most said that they answered President Donald Trump’s call for help,” Bedard writes. The companies that have enlisted include Facebook, Anheuser-Busch, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, and many others. “Other national and local groups have also brought in corporate partners to help find masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment.”

Click here to read more.

“At the president’s direction, HUD suspended foreclosures and evictions for all 8.5 million single-family homeowners with mortgages and reserve mortgages insured under the Federal Housing Administration for 60 days,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson writes in the New York Post.

“White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said the slow coronavirus response from global governments came because China’s public data on the virus was inaccurate.” Dr. Birx said the medical community was led to believe that China’s outbreak was smaller. Read more from Anders Hagstrom in The Daily Caller.

CNN pundits “bashed President Donald Trump for saying on March 4th that the death rate of the novel coronavirus is likely much lower than data indicates, but the network published a report Monday evening that backs up the president’s previous statement,” Shelby Talcott reports for The Daily Caller.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics