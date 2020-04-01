Washington, D.C. – On March 16th, 2020 President Donald Trump announced public health guidelines to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in America. He asked every family to unite against this invisible enemy, making changes to our daily routines as part of a national effort to save lives.

Thanks to you, it’s working. So many communities, small businesses, and Americans from all backgrounds are patriotically doing their part. President Donald Trump knows these changes are difficult on many.

To help as much as possible, he signed unprecedented economic relief into law last week, including major support for small businesses and workers.

As he said on Monday, it’s likely that a peak in Coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities will arrive in about two weeks. If we continue to follow public health guidelines vigorously, we could save more than 1 million American lives in the weeks and months ahead.

A million American lives are worth fighting for. That’s why this week, President Donald Trump extended his Coronavirus Guidelines for America through the next 30 days.

“Our country is in the midst of a great national trial, unlike any we have ever faced before,” the President says. “We’re at war with a deadly virus. Success in this fight will require the full, absolute measure of our collective strength, love, and devotion.”

Each of us has the power, through our choices and actions, to protect our fellow citizens and rescue the most vulnerable among us. We’re all in this fight together.

By slowing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), America is more prepared than ever to overcome it. Following President Trump’s National Emergency declaration last month, all 50 states are working closely with the Federal Government to ensure local needs are met. This coordination has allowed FEMA to identify and expedite access to much-needed medical supplies in each state.

Social distancing is clearly doing its job to help, Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday. “The reason why we feel so strongly about the necessity of the additional 30 days is that now is the time, whenever you’re having an effect, not to take your foot off the accelerator—and on the brake—but to just press it down on the accelerator.”

America will beat this virus. That’s only possible because of your patriotism and selflessness. Over the coming month, we can build on the progress we’ve made and answer President Trump’s call with love, courage, and ironclad resolve.

Surgeon General: Together, we can flatten the curve even more

Coronavirus Guidelines for America

Download (PDF, 680KB)

Related Stories

Sections

Topics