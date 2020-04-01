A Soldier at Fort Campbell has tested Positive for Coronavirus

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – A Soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first confirmed case for the virus of a service member at the installation.

The individual, who is assigned to a tenant unit at the installation, is currently isolated at their off-post residence. The individual has shown symptoms but has not required hospitalization.

Upon notification of the result, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) health professionals ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.

If any individuals are determined to be at risk, they will be directly notified.

Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of exposure off the installation.

Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), to include limiting staffing to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to dependents of mission-essential personnel; and other safety and social distancing measures.

At the direction of the U.S. Department of Defense, for Operations Security purposes, Fort Campbell will no longer be releasing or confirming aggregated numbers of positive cases. Fort Campbell will still report positive cases to the Tennessee and Kentucky health departments and to the U.S. Department of Defense. The safety of our community is a top priority, but this must be balanced with preserving readiness and maintaining OPSEC.

