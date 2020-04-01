Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 1st, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of April 1sth, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Javier is a handsome young, neutered male rottweiler/American Staffordshire terrier mix. He is a very happy boy who just wants to spend time next to you. Javier is currently recovering from an injury to his front shoulder area but this does not slow him down.

Midnite is a young, spayed female domestic short hair with a beautiful soft coat. She is a shy girl who is somewhat skeptical of people at first. Midnite will be a great lap cat once she gets to know you.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Sweet Pea is a 5-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier mix. She is house and crate trained and gets along well with children and other dogs. Sweet Pea thinks she is a lap dog. She is a very sweet and laid-back girl who loves people. Sweet Pea is a friendly girl would make an excellent family addition.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Gertrude is a beautiful light tortoiseshell female cat. She is named after Saint Gertrude of Nivelles, the patron saint of cats. She is a small young kitty who will need a quiet sequestered area away from other pets and small children until she has fully recovered from her spay surgery. She is shy and scared right now, but very sweet. She is vetted and litter trained.

Find her through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Alegra is a 6-month-old, spayed female dilute tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Alegra is a love cat who likes to sit in your lap and help you work. She gets along well with other cats and would make a great companion.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Alexander is a 3-year-old, neutered male Feist mix who has been at the rescue for over a year. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Alexander gets along great with other dogs and cats. He is a very sweet, energetic boy who makes you smile. He loves playing and especially loves squeaky toys. He would do best if he had a fenced in area to run.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Brie is a 5-month-old, spayed female mixed breed puppy. She has been fostered in a home with other dogs. She and her sisters were pulled from the local Animal Control. She is the smallest of the litter but this does not slow her down. Brie is working on house breaking, crate training, and doggy manners. Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Pete is a 1 ½-year-old, 33-pound, neutered male beagle mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Pete knows how to use a doggy door. He gets along well with other dogs and loves people. He is very affectionate and would make a great companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is an almost 2-year-old, neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics