|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 444 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of April 1st, 2020 Newer: Survey shows Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Widespread Worry About Personal Finances »
Manna Café Ministries releases second update of Programs, Services due to Coronavirus
Clarksville, TN – In continual response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), Manna Café Ministries has made several adjustments to their services. Says Director Kenny York, “Along with Manna Café Board of Directors and Staff, I am committed to continuing our services while also keeping clients, staff, and volunteers safe.”
“Our goal is to honor current guidelines while also remembering that many people have lost part or all of their income and need even more access to food, hygiene items, and so on,” stated York.
Until further notice, details are as follows:
Manna Café Ministries is utilizing funds more quickly than ever due to the increased need for services.
Donations are deeply appreciated and can be made online at www.mannacafeministries.com/donate or mailed to 1960-J Madison Street, #312, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Manna Café Ministries thanks the community for continued support as they strive to assist Clarksville’s most vulnerable residents.
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.
SectionsNews
TopicsChrist the Healer Church, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, D Street, Kenny York, Madison Street, Manna Café Ministries, Manna Village, Paradise Hill Road
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed