Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department to enforce Executive Order, Emergency Order

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Clarksville Police Department CPD) strongly encourage all citizens of Montgomery County to follow all Executive and Emergency Orders from the Tennessee Governor and City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Mayors.

Pursuant to the authority in TCA 58-2-107 the governor or the governor’s designee may declare a state of emergency or a disaster declaration by executive order or proclamation.

Pursuant to the authority in TCA 58-8-104 the mayor of a municipality or the mayor or county executive of a county or metropolitan government may declare a local state of emergency affecting such official’s jurisdiction by executive order.

Pursuant to the authority in TCA 58-2-120 in the event of an emergency declared pursuant to this chapter, any person or representative there of violating any order, rule or regulation promulgated pursuant to this chapter commits a Class A misdemeanor.

After conferring with the District Attorney’s Office and Judges, one or more the following steps may be taken for businesses and/or organizations not in compliance with the Executive and Emergency Orders.

Site visit from local law enforcement explaining the orders and their importance

Citation issued

Potential license revocation, such as a beer license

Potential temporary restraining order on business and/or organization

Arrest

For information on the most recent Orders visit https://mcgtn.org/gov/covid19.

“Our current situation causes the need to have executive orders issued to protect the health and safety of our citizens. I am charged with and have a duty to protect our citizens and will enforce the provisions of Title 58 to do just that,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson stated.

“My Deputies have been instructed to follow the steps that are included in this release in an effort to educate and inform violators prior to taking full enforcement action. They will exercise courtesy, respect, and professionalism as they carry out their duty. I ask the public to do the same for them as we all safely deal with this unprecedented situation together,” said Sheriff John Fuson.

“The Clarksville Police Department will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, to help ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens of Clarksville,” said Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley.

“Since March 17th, 2020, we have been urging the citizens of Montgomery County to keep themselves and one another safe by following the guidelines set in place by the CDC. We have taken increasingly greater steps to keep people safe. Just a few short weeks ago, Tennessee had very few cases of COVID-19, and Montgomery County had none,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett stated.

“Today, we are looking at very different numbers and it is up to each of us to adapt our behaviors to flatten the curve. When people are willing to endanger the lives of others, sometimes we have to take action to prevent that from happening or continuing,” said Mayor Durrett.

“We will not be heavy handed unless businesses and individuals are disobedient and aggressively defiant,” Clarksville Mayor Joe PItts said. “But these are legal orders and the City has every right and ability to enforce them.”

