Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Pay-by-Phone, Online Customer Bill Payment Access Down

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer pay-by-phone and online account access and bill payment feature, WebConnect, is down due to internal hardware failure.

The repair time is undetermined at this time; however, updates on the payment access status will be shared when information is available.

Payment drop off boxes located at our customer service centers, 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and 2215 Madison Street, are available around the clock for utility bill payment drop off.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water or sewer emergency calls.

Our customers’ patience and understanding during the necessary hardware repair is very much appreciated. Please check back for payment availability.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

