Hopkinsville Community College extends Scholarship Deadline

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) announced Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 that the deadline for academic scholarships for the 2020 – 2021 year has been extended to May 1st, 2020.

According to the college the unprecedented challenges of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may have caused some students to miss the regular March 15th deadline.

“We are all in uncharted territory, and it is important for us to stretch and flex to meet the needs of our students. To enable as many as possible to have the opportunity for support for their dreams of higher education, I have authorized extension of the scholarship deadline to May 1st so that students may continue to apply or begin the application process,” stated Hopkinsville Community College President Dr. Alissa Young.

“We do need for students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible for full consideration of all available aid,” Young shared.

The college notes that the Hopkinsville Rotary Scholars Program is on a different schedule and those students eligible for that program must complete the FAFSA by May 15th in order to be considered.

With the likelihood of senior honors programs and scholarship award ceremonies being postponed, the college hopes to host a celebration of scholarship recipients, either virtually or on campus, contingent on recommendations from public health experts on the state and national level.

Students can apply by visiting the college website and simply entering ‘scholarship’ in the search box. Completed applications can be sent electronically to *protected email* or mailed to HCC, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2100, Hopkinsville KY 42241-2100. Calico can also be reached at 270.707.3809 during regular business hours.

“We are so grateful to the many donors who have made our college and foundation scholarships possible, and we want the doors of opportunity open to every student who wants to attend HCC. Our entire college is working to remove barriers to aspirations to further education, and we are ready to help you pursue your dreams,” shared HCC Institutional Advancement Officer Yvette Eastham.

“As we are hearing our Governor repeat daily, ‘we will get through this; we will get through this together,’ and that is what we intend for our students and those who want to attend HCC. We are here for you,” concluded Dr. Young.

Resources for Student Scholarships and Financial Aid:

For general financial aid questions, e-mail *protected email*

Free Application for Federal Student Aid – www.FAFSA.gov

HCC scholarships and aid – https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/affording-college/index.aspx

HCC scholarship application – https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx

Hopkinsville Rotary Scholars Information – https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/rotary-scholars-program.aspx

About the Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics