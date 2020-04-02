How you can help fight Coronavirus in next 30 Days

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald Trump announced updated guidelines this week to continue slowing the spread of Coronavirus in America.

This 30-day window will be crucial: If every American does his or her part, the latest models suggest we could save 1 million or more U.S. lives.

Surgeon General: Why these next 30 days matter

Listen and follow all directions from your state and local authorities.

Avoid social gatherings, especially those with more than 10 people.

Practice strict personal hygiene. Wash your hands and avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

Use pickup or delivery options instead of eating at restaurants or bars.

Work from home if at all possible. Do not go to work if you feel sick.

If someone in your household tests positive for Coronavirus, keep the entire family at home and contact your medical provider.

If every American follows these guidelines, our country will be well on track to manage this outbreak and ultimately defeat the virus once and for all.



“In this time of need, I know that every American will do their patriotic duty and help us to achieve a total victory,” President Donald Trump says.



30 days to slow the spread: How to protect yourself and others

