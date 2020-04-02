|
How you can help fight Coronavirus in next 30 Days
Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald Trump announced updated guidelines this week to continue slowing the spread of Coronavirus in America.
This 30-day window will be crucial: If every American does his or her part, the latest models suggest we could save 1 million or more U.S. lives.
Surgeon General: Why these next 30 days matter
“We’re attacking the virus on every front with social distancing, economic support for our workers, rapid medical intervention—and very serious innovation—and banning dangerous foreign travel that threatens the health of our people,” President Trump said yesterday. “And we did that early.”
“Together, we have the power to save countless lives.”
Developed by public health experts on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, these guidelines remain essential for containing the virus and protecting the most vulnerable among us:
If every American follows these guidelines, our country will be well on track to manage this outbreak and ultimately defeat the virus once and for all.
