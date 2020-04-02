Montgomery County Commission Meetings to be conducted Electronically during April

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of Coronvirus (COVID-19), and allowing public meetings to take place by electronic means; the informal Montgomery County Commission meeting scheduled on April 6th, 2020 at 6:00pm as well as the formal Montgomery County Commission meeting scheduled for April 13th also at 6:00pm, will be conducted electronically.

Meeting electronically and prohibiting public access to a physical location is necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public in light of Coronvirus (COVID-19).

The meeting can be viewed, as always, by the public as a live stream video on the Montgomery County YouTube Channel during the meeting or at any time after the meeting has taken place.

“Montgomery County Government will continue to follow the orders that have been given at the local and state level for the protection of the citizens. We conducted a run through of the new meeting process with the County Clerk and members of my staff who are required to participate in the meetings to ensure we had a decent connection. We hope the processes we have in place will work with any complications that may arise,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

For information on local Corovirus (COVID-19) updates in Montgomery County and online services offered through Montgomery County Government, visit www.mcgtn.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics