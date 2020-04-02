Teddy Bears fill Clarksville-Montgomery County Windows, provide Entertainment

Clarksville, TN – As people are directed to “shelter at home,” teddy bears are filling the windows of Clarksville-Montgomery County homes and businesses to spread cheer.

The global trend for the “Teddy Bear Hunt” has reached Middle Tennessee in an effort to stem off bored children and provide a safe activity in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Good neighbors are encouraged to post their stuffed animal filled windows on social media, using the hashtag #ClarksvilleMocoBearHunt, so that parents may walk or drive children around for some good-natured hunting.

Those tracking teddy bears are encouraged to share their adventures, also using the hashtag #ClarksvilleMoCoBearHunt, to help spread positivity during this stressful time.

“I think this is a great way for families to get out of the house, while practicing social distancing and adhering to the CDC’s recommendations,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Together, as a community, we will get through this unprecedented time. Clarksville, this is our finest hour.”

