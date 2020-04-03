101st Airborne Division cancels Week of the Eagles, Fort Campbell looks for Alternatives

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) 2020 Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, which celebrates the proud history and tradition of the Screaming Eagles division by bringing together Troopers past and present for celebration and spirited competition, has been cancelled.

The week long event, which was scheduled for May 15th through May 20th, will not be held this year as originally planned due to safety considerations related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

“The health of our Soldiers, our Families, and our veterans must remain Fort Campbell’s top priority,” Maj. Gen. Winski stated.

There are plans to incorporate some of the Week of the Eagles signature activities into other events later in the year. Activities being considered include the Fort Campbell Boot Display, Retiree Appreciation Day, Division Run, Division Review, and Air Assault competitions.

Winski added, “It is important that we find the right balance between safety, readiness, and tradition, and that we maintain adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) guidelines for all planning considerations.”

Although several weeks away, the decision was made now to account for planning and travel considerations.

