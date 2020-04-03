Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Customer Pay-by-Phone, Online Bill Payment access Fully Restored

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has fully restored the customer pay-by-phone and online bill payment features including the account management access after they were down on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.

Clarksville Gas and Water internal Information Technology staff worked with its computer information system service provider most of the day and into the early evening on Thursday to address and repair a critical hardware failure that caused the payment features to be down.

Customers are reminded that Clarksville Gas and Water will not turn off services on past due accounts or apply late fees or penalties to past due accounts while facilities are closed because of the coronavirus prevention and safety measures in place.

During the facility closing only the following limited customer services will be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00am until 4:30pm.

New water and gas service connection and disconnection requests will be taken by phone, 931.645.7400, or email, *protected email* .

. Madison Street drive-through window service is only available for contractor document drop off and pick up.

The following options are available for customer bill payment.

Pay online at www.clarksvillegw.com.

Pay-by-phone 931.645.7400, follow voice prompts.

Pay by regular mail with the customer bill.

Deposit payment at drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street.

Authorized payment agencies (all Clarksville locations) City Hall, 1 Public Square First Financial Bank Legends Bank Planters Bank U.S. Bank



The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for gas, water and sewer emergency calls.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics