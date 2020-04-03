|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 222 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 3rd, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there have been 3,065 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 222 cases from Thursday’s 2,683. There have been thirty seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty one.
Another ten new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to fifty one. The number of cases in Cheatham County is still at eleven.
One more case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty one. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County bringing the total reported to six.
The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.
The number of cases in Christian County Kentucky remains at seven.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 685 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 261,438 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 6,699 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, John Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed