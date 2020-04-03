Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee Department of Health reports 222 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 3rd, 2020

April 3, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there have been 3,065 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 222 cases from Thursday’s 2,683. There have been thirty seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty one.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Another ten new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to fifty one. The number of cases in Cheatham County is still at eleven.

One more case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty one. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. There have been no new cases  reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County bringing the total reported to six.

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.

The number of cases in Christian County Kentucky remains at seven.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 685 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 261,438 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 6,699 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

  positives negatives deaths
Anderson County 10 180  
Bedford County 6 119  
Benton County 4 38  
Bledsoe County 2 22  
Blount County 33 169  
Bradley County 21 191  
Campbell County 4 73  
Cannon County 4 64  
Carroll County 6 105  
Carter County 3 69  
Cheatham County 11 217  
Chester County 5 53  
Claiborne County 2 45  
Clay County 1 47  
Cocke County 1 57  
Coffee County 3 167  
Crockett County 0 32  
Cumberland County 22 347  
Davidson County 685 5,113 6
Decatur County 0 39  
Dekalb County 5 85  
Dickson County 21 158  
Dyer County 5 90  
Fayette County 17 155  
Fentress County 1 54  
Franklin County 12 106 1
Gibson County 7 150  
Giles County 3 80  
Grainger County 3 44  
Greene County 16 89 1
Grundy County 11 37  
Hamblen County 3 95  
Hamilton County 67 718 3
Hancock County 0 7  
Hardeman County 5 58  
Hardin County 2 120  
Hawkins County 8 72 1
Haywood County 2 45  
Henderson County 0 90  
Henry County 4 89  
Hickman County 1 73  
Houston County 1 83  
Humphreys County 3 47  
Jackson County 3 42  
Jefferson County 6 99  
Johnson County 2 10  
Knox County 98 966 1
Lake County 0 16  
Lauderdale County 2 45  
Lawrence County 3 140  
Lewis County 2 21  
Lincoln County 4 55  
Loudon County 12 134  
Macon County 7 145  
Madison County 17 227  
Marion County 14 51 1
Marshall County 4 126  
Maury County 20 442  
McMinn County 3 176  
McNairy County 3 67  
Meigs County 2 45  
Monroe County 5 107  
Montgomery County 41 584  
Moore County 0 16  
Morgan County 2 35  
Obion County 2 75 1
Overton County 2 101  
Perry County 2 26  
Pickett County 0 13  
Polk County 2 21  
Putnam County 50 349  
Rhea County 0 100  
Roane County 3 147  
Robertson County 51 356  
Rutherford County 127 1,177 3
Scott County 3 60  
Sequatchie County 2 27  
Sevier County 13 259  
Shelby County 640 2,951 6
Smith County 3 97  
Stewart County 0 48  
Sullivan County 18 188 1
Sumner County 283 982 8
Tipton County 28 204  
Trousdale County 7 35 1
Unicoi County 1 30  
Union County 1 30  
Van Buren County 0 21  
Warren County 1 112  
Washington County 20 300  
Wayne County 2 34  
Weakley County 1 72  
White County 2 102  
Williamson County 221 1,568 2
Wilson County 71 806  
Pending 54 5,782  
Out of state 187 5,458 1
TOTAL 3,067 34,772 37

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Mar    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  