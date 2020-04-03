Tennessee Department of Health reports 222 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 3rd, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there have been 3,065 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 222 cases from Thursday’s 2,683. There have been thirty seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty one.

Another ten new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to fifty one. The number of cases in Cheatham County is still at eleven.

One more case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty one. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County bringing the total reported to six.

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.

The number of cases in Christian County Kentucky remains at seven.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 685 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 261,438 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 6,699 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

positives negatives deaths Anderson County 10 180 Bedford County 6 119 Benton County 4 38 Bledsoe County 2 22 Blount County 33 169 Bradley County 21 191 Campbell County 4 73 Cannon County 4 64 Carroll County 6 105 Carter County 3 69 Cheatham County 11 217 Chester County 5 53 Claiborne County 2 45 Clay County 1 47 Cocke County 1 57 Coffee County 3 167 Crockett County 0 32 Cumberland County 22 347 Davidson County 685 5,113 6 Decatur County 0 39 Dekalb County 5 85 Dickson County 21 158 Dyer County 5 90 Fayette County 17 155 Fentress County 1 54 Franklin County 12 106 1 Gibson County 7 150 Giles County 3 80 Grainger County 3 44 Greene County 16 89 1 Grundy County 11 37 Hamblen County 3 95 Hamilton County 67 718 3 Hancock County 0 7 Hardeman County 5 58 Hardin County 2 120 Hawkins County 8 72 1 Haywood County 2 45 Henderson County 0 90 Henry County 4 89 Hickman County 1 73 Houston County 1 83 Humphreys County 3 47 Jackson County 3 42 Jefferson County 6 99 Johnson County 2 10 Knox County 98 966 1 Lake County 0 16 Lauderdale County 2 45 Lawrence County 3 140 Lewis County 2 21 Lincoln County 4 55 Loudon County 12 134 Macon County 7 145 Madison County 17 227 Marion County 14 51 1 Marshall County 4 126 Maury County 20 442 McMinn County 3 176 McNairy County 3 67 Meigs County 2 45 Monroe County 5 107 Montgomery County 41 584 Moore County 0 16 Morgan County 2 35 Obion County 2 75 1 Overton County 2 101 Perry County 2 26 Pickett County 0 13 Polk County 2 21 Putnam County 50 349 Rhea County 0 100 Roane County 3 147 Robertson County 51 356 Rutherford County 127 1,177 3 Scott County 3 60 Sequatchie County 2 27 Sevier County 13 259 Shelby County 640 2,951 6 Smith County 3 97 Stewart County 0 48 Sullivan County 18 188 1 Sumner County 283 982 8 Tipton County 28 204 Trousdale County 7 35 1 Unicoi County 1 30 Union County 1 30 Van Buren County 0 21 Warren County 1 112 Washington County 20 300 Wayne County 2 34 Weakley County 1 72 White County 2 102 Williamson County 221 1,568 2 Wilson County 71 806 Pending 54 5,782 Out of state 187 5,458 1 TOTAL 3,067 34,772 37

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

