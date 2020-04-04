Hyundai Motor Company Extends Warranties for More than 1 Million Vehicles Worldwide

Fountain Valley, CA – On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, Hyundai Motor Company launched a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide, which includes America’s Best Warranty for customers in the United States.

The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

U.S. Warranty Extension

For Hyundai owners in the U.S. with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020, they will have the warranty coverage extended to June 30th, 2020. All eligible customers will be contacted in the coming days, with more details about the warranty extension program.

“This is another great example of how we have our customer’s back and continue to reinforce America’s Best Warranty,” said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. “While most Hyundai dealers are open to provide service, we want our customers to feel comfortable visiting their dealerships for warranty work and any vehicle service.”

Vehicle maintenance has been deemed an essential business in most places across the country, so while many Hyundai dealership showrooms have closed due to reasons brought on by the coronavirus, most service departments have remained open. This leaves customers confused about service availability and whether they should leave their homes for vehicle service.

To give customers peace of mind, Hyundai is taking action to help alleviate any anxiety or confusion that may exist by helping customers who still need to get to their jobs a way to have their vehicles maintained or repaired if necessary.

These dealerships are well-equipped to manage repairs and provide maintenance while practicing social distancing, including picking up and dropping off vehicles for service and cleaning vehicles before they are returned.

To ensure customers are safe, Hyundai dealers are also currently practicing social distancing in their showrooms, offering online purchase and home delivery of purchased vehicles at select dealerships, allowing solo test drives, cleaning common areas and eliminating certain in-person activities to make a purchase.

Hyundai’s Global Warranty Extension

Hyundai vehicles with original warranties that expire between March and June 2020 will benefit from a warranty extension for up to three months. More than 1.2 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the warranty extension. The warranty extension can vary between countries.

Hyundai’s decision comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities.

With the warranty extensions, the company expects to help address any concerns customers may have about being unable to visit a service center to get vehicle maintenance or warranty repairs while adhering to stay-at-home and physical distancing guidelines set by local/federal governments.

The well-being of Hyundai customers and employees is a high priority. The company is closely monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and complying with measures in local markets to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We appreciate that many of our customers may have limited or no access to vehicle servicing during these extraordinary times,” said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company.

“With these warranty extensions, we wish to set their minds at ease regarding eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months. Not only do we care about our customers’ health and safety, we care about the ‘health’ and safety of their vehicles as well,” Cho stated.

About Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers.

Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics