Tennessee Department of Correction Takes COVID-19 Actions After Inmate’s Extended Hospital Visit

Tennessee Department of CorrectionNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reports that while being treated at a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue, an inmate assigned to the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The inmate was transported to the hospital on March 25th. 

On March 30th, when he was scheduled to be discharged, he developed a fever and was then tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19). 

The results returned positive on April 3rd.

Upon discharge from the hospital, the inmate will be held in isolation in a medical infirmary within TDOC until he is determined to be non-infectious, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Out of an abundance of caution, two other inmates at Turney Center, who may have been in contact with the inmate, have been quarantined and are being observed for any possible symptoms.

Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff.  Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC.

Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health to help prevent spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19):

  • Frequent hand-washing
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
  • Use social distancing
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Clean and disinfect often

The Tennessee Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit our website for frequently asked questions related to Coronavirus (COVID-19).  https://www.tn.gov/correction/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-covid-19.html.


News

