Tennessee Department of Health confirms 256 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 4th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,321 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 256 cases from Friday’s 3,065. There have been forty three deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty six. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.

No new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total remains at fifty one. One new case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to twelve.

Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty two. A new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Houston County. The total is now two in Houston County. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County. The total remains at six.

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There has been a case of the virus reported in Stewart County.

Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to twenty.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 297,575 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 36,137 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 8,098 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County positive negative deaths Anderson County 10 203 Bedford County 8 120 Benton County 4 47 Bledsoe County 2 22 Blount County 34 259 Bradley County 21 207 Campbell County 5 78 Cannon County 4 67 Carroll County 6 114 Carter County 3 74 Cheatham County 12 239 Chester County 6 58 Claiborne County 2 53 Clay County 1 47 Cocke County 1 62 Coffee County 4 189 Crockett County 0 35 Cumberland County 23 372 Davidson County 741 5,445 6 Decatur County 0 47 Dekalb County 5 92 Dickson County 22 173 Dyer County 7 104 Fayette County 18 172 Fentress County 1 62 Franklin County 12 113 1 Gibson County 8 178 Giles County 3 82 Grainger County 3 45 Greene County 16 90 1 Grundy County 12 43 Hamblen County 4 107 Hamilton County 70 804 4 Hancock County 0 9 Hardeman County 6 84 Hardin County 2 145 Hawkins County 9 73 1 Haywood County 2 47 Henderson County 0 98 Henry County 4 94 Hickman County 1 78 Houston County 2 84 Humphreys County 3 56 Jackson County 3 43 Jefferson County 6 108 Johnson County 2 10 Knox County 99 1,070 1 Lake County 0 18 Lauderdale County 2 61 Lawrence County 3 152 Lewis County 2 21 Lincoln County 5 64 Loudon County 13 144 Macon County 7 156 Madison County 19 251 Marion County 16 62 1 Marshall County 4 133 Maury County 21 467 McMinn County 3 193 McNairy County 3 75 Meigs County 2 48 Monroe County 6 117 Montgomery County 46 648 1 Moore County 0 16 Morgan County 4 38 Obion County 2 77 1 Overton County 2 106 Perry County 3 26 Pickett County 0 13 Polk County 3 21 Putnam County 52 362 Rhea County 0 110 Roane County 5 163 Robertson County 51 389 Rutherford County 140 1,252 3 Scott County 3 61 Sequatchie County 2 30 Sevier County 13 288 Shelby County 689 3,176 8 Smith County 3 117 Stewart County 1 54 Sullivan County 18 196 1 Sumner County 301 1,064 10 Tipton County 31 238 Trousdale County 7 37 1 Unicoi County 1 30 Union County 1 32 Van Buren County 0 22 Warren County 1 119 Washington County 22 304 2 Wayne County 2 37 Weakley County 1 77 White County 2 104 Williamson County 239 1,698 Wilson County 82 884 Pending 63 6,366 Out of state 218 6,151 1 TOTAL 3,321 38,070 43

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics