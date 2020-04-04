Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of Health confirms 256 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 4th, 2020

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,321 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 256 cases from Friday’s 3,065. There have been forty three deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to forty six. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.

No new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total remains at fifty one. One new case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to twelve.

Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty two. A new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Houston County. The total is now two in Houston County. There have been no new cases  reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County. The total remains at six.

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. There has been a case of the virus reported in Stewart County.

Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to twenty.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 297,575 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 36,137 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 8,098 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County positive negative deaths
Anderson County 10 203  
Bedford County 8 120  
Benton County 4 47  
Bledsoe County 2 22  
Blount County 34 259  
Bradley County 21 207  
Campbell County 5 78  
Cannon County 4 67  
Carroll County 6 114  
Carter County 3 74  
Cheatham County 12 239  
Chester County 6 58  
Claiborne County 2 53  
Clay County 1 47  
Cocke County 1 62  
Coffee County 4 189  
Crockett County 0 35  
Cumberland County 23 372  
Davidson County 741 5,445 6
Decatur County 0 47  
Dekalb County 5 92  
Dickson County 22 173  
Dyer County 7 104  
Fayette County 18 172  
Fentress County 1 62  
Franklin County 12 113 1
Gibson County 8 178  
Giles County 3 82  
Grainger County 3 45  
Greene County 16 90 1
Grundy County 12 43  
Hamblen County 4 107  
Hamilton County 70 804 4
Hancock County 0 9  
Hardeman County 6 84  
Hardin County 2 145  
Hawkins County 9 73 1
Haywood County 2 47  
Henderson County 0 98  
Henry County 4 94  
Hickman County 1 78  
Houston County 2 84  
Humphreys County 3 56  
Jackson County 3 43  
Jefferson County 6 108  
Johnson County 2 10  
Knox County 99 1,070 1
Lake County 0 18  
Lauderdale County 2 61  
Lawrence County 3 152  
Lewis County 2 21  
Lincoln County 5 64  
Loudon County 13 144  
Macon County 7 156  
Madison County 19 251  
Marion County 16 62 1
Marshall County 4 133  
Maury County 21 467  
McMinn County 3 193  
McNairy County 3 75  
Meigs County 2 48  
Monroe County 6 117  
Montgomery County 46 648 1
Moore County 0 16  
Morgan County 4 38  
Obion County 2 77 1
Overton County 2 106  
Perry County 3 26  
Pickett County 0 13  
Polk County 3 21  
Putnam County 52 362  
Rhea County 0 110  
Roane County 5 163  
Robertson County 51 389  
Rutherford County 140 1,252 3
Scott County 3 61  
Sequatchie County 2 30  
Sevier County 13 288  
Shelby County 689 3,176 8
Smith County 3 117  
Stewart County 1 54  
Sullivan County 18 196 1
Sumner County 301 1,064 10
Tipton County 31 238  
Trousdale County 7 37 1
Unicoi County 1 30  
Union County 1 32  
Van Buren County 0 22  
Warren County 1 119  
Washington County 22 304 2
Wayne County 2 37  
Weakley County 1 77  
White County 2 104  
Williamson County 239 1,698  
Wilson County 82 884  
Pending 63 6,366  
Out of state 218 6,151 1
TOTAL 3,321 38,070 43

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


,

