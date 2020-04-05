Tennessee Department of Health reports 312 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 5th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,633 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Sunday, April 5th, 2020. That is up 312 cases from Saturday’s 3,321. There have been forty four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been five additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to fifty one. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been eight new cases of Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at fifty nine. Another case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to thirteen.

One more case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty three. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. Carroll County reports a new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total of cases to seven.

The number of cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. One more case has been reported in Stewart County bringing the total to two.

Three new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to twenty three.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 801 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 325,185 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 27,610 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 9,267deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Confirmed Negative Deaths Anderson County 10 217 Bedford County 8 141 Benton County 4 52 Bledsoe County 3 23 Blount County 36 282 1 Bradley County 21 208 Campbell County 5 84 Cannon County 6 70 Carroll County 7 120 Carter County 3 78 Cheatham County 13 260 Chester County 6 66 Claiborne County 2 55 Clay County 1 54 Cocke County 1 67 Coffee County 5 203 Crockett County 0 36 Cumberland County 26 424 Davidson County 801 5,719 6 Decatur County 0 48 Dekalb County 7 105 Dickson County 23 186 Dyer County 9 113 Fayette County 20 169 Fentress County 2 67 Franklin County 12 115 1 Gibson County 11 187 Giles County 3 78 Grainger County 3 48 Greene County 17 88 1 Grundy County 12 51 Hamblen County 4 114 Hamilton County 74 843 4 Hancock County 0 12 Hardeman County 6 89 Hardin County 2 149 Hawkins County 10 75 1 Haywood County 3 51 Henderson County 1 98 Henry County 4 100 Hickman County 2 81 Houston County 2 82 Humphreys County 3 59 Jackson County 3 47 Jefferson County 6 110 Johnson County 2 12 Knox County 115 1,121 1 Lake County 0 19 Lauderdale County 2 56 Lawrence County 3 155 Lewis County 2 21 Lincoln County 5 63 Loudon County 13 148 Macon County 9 165 Madison County 19 271 Marion County 16 67 1 Marshall County 6 140 Maury County 21 487 McMinn County 3 204 McNairy County 3 75 Meigs County 2 50 Monroe County 6 135 Montgomery County 51 686 1 Moore County 0 16 Morgan County 4 44 Obion County 2 80 1 Overton County 3 112 Perry County 3 30 Pickett County 0 15 Polk County 3 22 Putnam County 52 407 Rhea County 0 117 Roane County 5 173 Robertson County 59 433 Rutherford County 147 1,289 3 Scott County 3 65 Sequatchie County 2 33 Sevier County 14 291 Shelby County 736 3,302 9 Smith County 3 122 Stewart County 2 61 Sullivan County 21 205 1 Sumner County 321 1,154 10 Tipton County 33 256 Trousdale County 8 43 1 Unicoi County 1 30 Union County 1 33 Van Buren County 0 24 Warren County 1 126 Washington County 23 315 Wayne County 2 41 Weakley County 5 90 White County 2 123 Williamson County 258 1,817 2 Wilson County 93 961 Pending 86 7,400 Out of State 265 7,238 Grand Total 3,633 41,667 44

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

