Co-Diagnostics, Inc Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Test

Salt Lake City, NV – Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that its Logix Smart™ Coronavirus COVID-19 Test has obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

The Company’s test can be used by clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to detect the presence of the virus that causes Coronavirus (COVID-19), and is available for purchase from the Company’s Utah-based ISO-13485:2016 certified facility.

Co-Diagnostics began offering its Coronavirus (COVID-19) test to some U.S. CLIA labs in March 2020 as a result of the FDA’s policy for diagnostic tests for Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the current public health emergency. Previously, the Company had initiated sales of its CE-IVD test to the European Community, and to other global markets that accept a CE marking as valid regulatory approval following routine local product registration.

CEO of Co-Diagnostics Dwight Egan commented, “We believe that this authorization confirms the quality and performance of our Coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and that it is a significant step in opening more doors and helping this test to reach an even wider audience. Many experts agree that accessibility of widespread testing is an important element to ‘flattening the curve’ as U.S. cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, and that increased testing throughput is vital to achieve this objective. We look forward to continuing our goal of increasing the availability of advanced, high-throughput, and cost-effective COVID-19 testing solutions both close to home and across the globe.” The Co-Diagnostics Logix Smart™ Coronavirus COVID-19 Test uses the Company’s patented CoPrimer™ technology to target the RdRp gene of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The advanced nature of CoPrimers has allowed Co-Diagnostics to design a highly-specific, single-well PCR test, allowing higher throughput over tests that require multiple wells. Co-Diagnostics believes the lower cost of reagents in the Company’s single-well test will help hospitals and laboratories to process more while paying less, benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike. About Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “will” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

