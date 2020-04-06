Tennessee County Unemployment Decreases or Holds Steady Across State

February County Unemployment Rates Largely Unaffected by Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency

Nashville, TN – New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows unemployment rates improve in many counties during February 2020. The lagging statistic reflects the employment situation before the Coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency starts to take an unprecedented toll on the economy.

The unemployment rate in Montgomery County in February was 4.4%, down 0.2% from January’s 4.6%.

During the month, unemployment decreases in more than one-third of Tennessee’s counties. Thirty-six counties report lower unemployment, while rates remain the same in 31 counties. Unemployment did increase in 28 of the state’s 95 counties in February.

Williamson County has the lowest unemployment in the state, with a rate of 2.6%. The figure represents a 0.1 of a percentage point increase from the county’s revised January rate.

At 7.3%, Clay County records Tennessee’s highest jobless rate in February. The current rate mirrors the county’s rate from January.

The seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for February is 3.4%, a 0.1 of a percentage point increase when comparing the new statistic to January’s rate.

Nationally, unemployment declines in February by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.

For a complete analysis of county unemployment data for February 2020, click here.

Tennesseans out of work due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency can find immediate employment through the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN. Click the logo on the www.jobs4tn.gov to apply for in-demand jobs across the state.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics