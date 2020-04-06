|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 169 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 6th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Monday, April 6th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,802 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 169 cases from Sunday’s 3,633. There have been sixty five in Tennessee because of the virus.
Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to fifty four. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.
One more case of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.
Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty four. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County bringing the total of cases to eight.
One additional case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County bringing the total to five. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.
Seven new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to thirty.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 819 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been seven deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 352,546 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 27,361 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 10,335 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
