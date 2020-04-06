|
Tennessee sets up Hotline for Applicants Applying for Emergency Cash Assistance
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) launched a special hotline this month to help make it easier for families with children to check on their application for emergency cash assistance.
Applicants can call 833.496.0661 to learn the status of their application, including approval or denial and how much money the approved family can expect to receive.
Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through May 29th, 2020.
All TDHS offices are currently operating on an “appointment basis” as a precaution for Coronavirus (COVID-19), so the department is asking applicants to complete the application process online at https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration
Applicants are required to upload verification to the application prior to submitting to TDHS. Once the application and verifications have been submitted, no further action will be needed. Applicants DO NOT need to call the DHS office for an interview. Applicants will be emailed a response and if approved they should receive an EBT card in the mail within 10 to 15 days.
The emergency cash assistance program is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and provides two monthly cash payments to approved families depending on their size:
This assistance is available in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving.
To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11th, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program is a federal workforce development and employment program emphasizing work, training, and personal responsibility. It is temporary and has a primary focus on gaining self-sufficiency through employment. Existing TANF customers receiving Families First benefits will be eligible to apply for this emergency cash assistance.
Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices
