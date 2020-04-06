This Week at APSU: Austin Peay State University to host Virtual Career Fair for Students during Coronavirus Crisis

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its first-ever virtual career fair for students whose job hunt has been slowed by the Coronavirus (CPVID-19) pandemic.

The fair also offers students a new and innovative way to talk live with employers and graduate schools to start their careers, find internships or master’s degree programs and even to seek part-time work while they finish school.

The virtual career fair is 10:00am-6:00pm April 22nd at www.apsu.edu/careers/jobs4govs/. Students are encouraged to log in to Jobs4Govs using their OneStop identification and RSVP prior to the fair. Students can share their resumes with employers as part of the RSVP process. Students also can preview employers and graduate schools scheduled to attend the fair. Jobs4Govs access for alumni job seekers is available as well.

Students can RSVP to the virtual career fair at https://bit.ly/apvirtual2020. More than 25 employers and graduate schools are registered to participate, including Amsurg, CDE Lightband, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, Mutual of Omaha and Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For more information and instructions on how to navigate the Virtual Career Fair successfully, visit https://www.apsu.edu/careers/events/.

To read more about this story, click here.

APSU Art + Design celebrates student work with virtual exhibition

The APSU Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2019-20 academic year with the 52nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition opens virtually on April 6th and runs through April 30th. All are invited to attend.

You can see the exhibition here.

“The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University is proud of our students and, in this time of social-distancing, wants to reward our outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity,” the statement continues. “That’s why our gallery director, Michael Dickins, worked to find a way to present the work virtually.”

To read more about the exhibition, go here.

APSU’s Foy Fitness Center steps up with online sessions

As we all inch our way towards reclusion, it’s important to remember to keep our bodies, as well as our minds, in shape. Lucky for Austin Peay State University students, Lauren Wilkinson, assistant director of services at the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center on campus, is coordinating online fitness instruction courses.

The first meeting was online yoga last Friday, March 27th. Wilkinson said she hopes to have Zumba, yoga and cardio/high-intensity interval training (HIIT) live sessions in the coming weeks.

These sessions include home-friendly exercises you can do without equipment. Wilkinson and her team can modify the exercises to vary the difficulty.

For more information about live yoga, Zumba and exercise sessions, contact Wilkinson at *protected email* or send a message directly to the APSU Foy Center via its Facebook or Instagram pages @apsufoy.

For more on this story, click here.

Collecting Vinyl Records with Professor Patrick Gosnell

‘We Can’t Make It Without the Arts’ YouTube series continues Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters is in Week 3 of a new YouTube series that focuses on sharing solace through “the power, depth of reflection and context only available from the arts.” The college’s dean, Barry Jones, hopes the series – called “We Can’t Make It Without the Arts” – will help viewers deal with “the isolation and uncertainty of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and social distancing.” A new video featuring a faculty or staff member will post every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the Arts and Letters YouTube channel, Jones said. The presenter will “share something from the arts that they turn to during times of anxiety, something that gives them hope and helps them navigate turbulent waters.” For more about this story, click here. APSU Student Check-In Meet Javon Dixon, student and shoe customizer focusing on his craft during the crisis We’ve all been there: compromising on a pair of shoes. “Yes, they’re comfortable but they’re so ugly,” you might say. “If only I had a professional to style the perfect pair of shoes just for me! I have such great ideas.” Meet Javon Dixon. Student, programmer and shoe customizer. “I customize shoes as a hobby. After I graduate, I want to continue pursuing opportunities in graphic design. Customizing shoes gives me the opportunity to improve,” Dixon said. For Dixon, it started when he changed the color of his shoelaces to match one of his outfits. This led to an interest in acrylic paint, which led to him changing “the whole definition of shoes and art.” Like all of us, Dixon is feeling the effects of COVID-19, which led to colleges across the nation moving to an online-only format for the rest of the semester. “I am currently managing my online classes. The coronavirus has actually helped my business as I have more time to manage all of my social media accounts. It has also given me more time to focus on my craft and deliver a better product for my customers,” Dixon said. To see Dixon’s work, click here. To read more of this story, click here. Resources for students shifting to online-centered learning We wanted to provide you with some tools to help you succeed in Austin Peay’s new online format. Student information page – https://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus/students.php.

– https://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus/students.php. Introduction to online learning – https://www.apsu.edu/online/current-students/index.php.

– https://www.apsu.edu/online/current-students/index.php. FAQ for online learning – https://www.apsu.edu/online/introduction/online-faq.php.

– https://www.apsu.edu/online/introduction/online-faq.php. How to use D2L BrightSpace – https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/d2l.php.

– https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/d2l.php. How to use ZOOM – https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/zoom.php.

– https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/zoom.php. Do you have a laptop or know someone who needs one? – Laptop Loan Program https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868.

https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868. Tutoring – https://www.apsu.edu/student-success/peer-tutoring.php

– https://www.apsu.edu/student-success/peer-tutoring.php Technical Support – https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/tech-support.php.

https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/tech-support.php. D2L Technical Support – https://www.apsu.edu/online/technology/tech-support.php.

APSU provides limited number of laptops to students to go online The Austin Peay State University Coronavirus 9 Task Force developed a new Laptop Loan Program to provide laptop computers to students without computer access on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of computers are available. To request a laptop loan, visit https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868. Austin Peay State University has gathered laptops from labs and departments all across campus to provide for students. The APSU Advancement Office also developed the Govs Give Back Fund to provide urgent financial assistance for students, faculty and staff who have suffered severe economic, medical or similar hardships. To give to this fund, visit this link. To request a laptop, students must have an APSU student ID, a valid driver’s license, a state-issued ID card or a passport. Students will be notified via email when their laptop is available for pickup at the APSU Woodward Library. COVID-19 Updates We’ve also posted all the updates to www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics