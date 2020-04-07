Austin Peay State University to offer one-on-one Virtual Tours of Campus

Clarksville, TN – In the months before the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of high school students visited Austin Peay State University (APSU) to take campus tours.

Now, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for social distancing limiting such interactions, the APSU Admissions Office is being more creative in showing off what campus has to offer.

Instead of large groups of students coming to campus, admissions counselors are setting up live virtual tours.

Anyone interested in a virtual tour can make an appointment at www.apsu.edu/admissions/visit/schedule-tour.

Once an appointment is made, counselors will use Zoom video conferencing software and screen sharing to guide prospective Austin Peay State University students through the University’s virtual tour.

For admissions information or to take the tour without a counselor, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

APSU Extends Scholarship Deadlines

With the new coronavirus pandemic disrupting high school seniors’ lives, Austin Peay State University’s admissions also has decided to give incoming students more time to apply for three academic scholarships.

“We are still accepting freshman, transfer and out-of-state scholarship applications, and we are awarding them on a rolling basis,” Amy Corlew, APSU director of admissions, said. “We have already pushed our deadlines back, and we will continue to award scholarships through the summer.”

For scholarship information, visit www.apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php

To apply for admission, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions

