|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Orders through April 15th Newer: Free Information Book Explaining the Coronavirus to Children »
Bi-County Solid Waste Management changes operational hours for Good Friday due to High Drop-off Demands
Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management has amended their operation hours on Good Friday due to the increased volume of materials from residents staying home working on home improvement projects and cleaning due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) shelter at home orders.
“The entire Bi-County operation, including all convenience centers, were initially scheduled to be closed on Good Friday as we have done in previous years,” stated Bi-County Director Mark Neblett.
“However, with the increased demand during this time, we’ve made the decision to keep the convenience centers open to the public,” Neblett said.
The Main Landfill Scales and the St. Bethlehem Demolition Landfill will be closed, however, the following Bi-County Convenience Centers will be open on Friday from 7:00am to 6:00pm.
Montgomery County
Stewart County
For questions about Bi-County Solid Waste visit or mcgtn.org/bi-county or call 931-648-5751. Please note that it may take some time to return your call during this time because of a high call volume.
SectionsNews
TopicsArcata Convenience Center, Barge Point Convenience Center, Bi-County Solid Waste Management, Bo Peep Convenience Center, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ferry Road Convenience Center, Fredonia Convenience, Fredonia Convenience Center, Good Friday, Highway Drive Convenience Center, Mark Neblett, Montgomery County, Quail Hollow Convenience Center, Shelter at Home, Transfer Station, Woodlawn Convenience Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed