Bi-County Solid Waste Management changes operational hours for Good Friday due to High Drop-off Demands

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management has amended their operation hours on Good Friday due to the increased volume of materials from residents staying home working on home improvement projects and cleaning due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) shelter at home orders.

“The entire Bi-County operation, including all convenience centers, were initially scheduled to be closed on Good Friday as we have done in previous years,” stated Bi-County Director Mark Neblett.

“However, with the increased demand during this time, we’ve made the decision to keep the convenience centers open to the public,” Neblett said.

The Main Landfill Scales and the St. Bethlehem Demolition Landfill will be closed, however, the following Bi-County Convenience Centers will be open on Friday from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

Montgomery County

Woodlawn Convenience Center

Bo Peep Convenience Center

Fredonia Convenience Center

Ferry Road Convenience Center

Quail Hollow Convenience Center

Arcata Convenience Center

Transfer Station

Highway Drive Convenience Center

Barge Point Convenience Center

Stewart County

Leatherwood Convenience Center

North Stewart Convenience Center

Onion Hill Convenience Center

For questions about Bi-County Solid Waste visit or mcgtn.org/bi-county or call 931-648-5751. Please note that it may take some time to return your call during this time because of a high call volume.

