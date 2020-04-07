Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Orders through April 15th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order #5 today, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 as a required formality for the extension of the Declaration of the State of Emergency allowed under TCA 58-2-110, that went into effect March 17th, 2020 as well as existing Emergency Executive Orders #1, #2, #3 and #4.

This means that the original declaration of a state of emergency, as well as the emergency orders that followed, have been extended, as allowed by law, for an additional seven days beginning April 8th at 12:01am and ending April 15th, at which time evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined.

“We will continue to take actions necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the residents in Montgomery County and ask that each of you do the same. Please stay at home. The more people that follow the shelter at home orders, the faster, safer, and healthier we can get through this pandemic, ” Mayor Durrett said.

“We have hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers who are in New York City right now putting their health on the line to save people. When you leave your home for nonessential reasons, you not only jeopardize yourself but others as well. It’s all about we and not me!” stated Mayor Durrett

To review; the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Montgomery County and Emergency Executive Order #1 went into effect on March 17th. Emergency Executive Order #1 limited public access to county buildings, reduced staff on-site and encouraged the use of online services.

Emergency Executive Order #2, went into effect on March 23rd, extended the declaration of the State of Emergency and Emergency Order #2 while emending the order to support Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #17.

Emergency Order #3, issued March 24th extends the Declaration of the State of Emergency and emergency orders #1, #2. Added to the order was the 10-hour per day Monday through Thursday workweek for those employed by Montgomery County Government.

Emergency Order #4, issued March 31, extended the Declaration of the State of Emergency and emergency orders #1, #2, and #3. Emergency Order #4 also directed citizens to shelter at home except when engaging in essential activities or services as described in the order and in addition to Governor Lee’s Executive Order #21.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and Coronavirus (COVID-19) information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

