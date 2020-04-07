Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee Department of Health reports 336 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 7th, 2020

April 7, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,138 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. That is up 336 cases from Monday’s 3,802. There have been seventy two deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to sixty five. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Five more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty five. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.

Three more cases have been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty seven. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County, The total of cases remains at eight.

Another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County bringing the total to six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Two new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to thirty two.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 888 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been nine deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 383,256 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 30,710 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 12,021 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Deaths
Anderson County 11 270  
Bedford County 10 164  
Benton County 4 58  
Bledsoe County 3 32  
Blount County 41 349 2
Bradley County 25 268  
Campbell County 6 101  
Cannon County 7 82  
Carroll County 8 141  
Carter County 3 95  
Cheatham County 13 331  
Chester County 7 85  
Claiborne County 2 71  
Clay County 1 78  
Cocke County 2 76  
Coffee County 7 223  
Crockett County 0 52  
Cumberland County 32 525  
Davidson County 888 6,359 9
Decatur County 0 57  
Dekalb County 7 119  
Dickson County 27 210  
Dyer County 10 130  
Fayette County 21 189  
Fentress County 2 84  
Franklin County 14 136 1
Gibson County 13 226  
Giles County 3 112  
Grainger County 3 54  
Greene County 18 117 1
Grundy County 16 69  
Hamblen County 4 150  
Hamilton County 95 1,025 9
Hancock County 0 12  
Hardeman County 6 104  
Hardin County 2 166  
Hawkins County 16 104 1
Haywood County 6 60  
Henderson County 2 122  
Henry County 6 121  
Hickman County 2 85  
Houston County 2 88  
Humphreys County 4 69  
Jackson County 3 51  
Jefferson County 10 139  
Johnson County 2 13  
Knox County 143 1,530 3
Lake County 0 22  
Lauderdale County 5 74  
Lawrence County 6 197  
Lewis County 2 23  
Lincoln County 6 67  
Loudon County 15 176  
Macon County 12 178 1
Madison County 43 450  
Marion County 21 80 1
Marshall County 9 149  
Maury County 26 524  
McMinn County 3 254  
McNairy County 5 90  
Meigs County 2 58  
Monroe County 6 156  
Montgomery County 65 850 2
Moore County 0 24  
Morgan County 5 55  
Obion County 3 89 1
Overton County 4 148  
Perry County 3 32  
Pickett County 0 18  
Polk County 3 31  
Putnam County 57 482  
Rhea County 0 147  
Roane County 5 206  
Robertson County 65 510  
Rutherford County 178 1,602 3
Scott County 4 80  
Sequatchie County 1 48  
Sevier County 18 366  
Shelby County 835 3,589 15
Smith County 3 137  
Stewart County 2 77  
Sullivan County 26 256 1
Sumner County 361 1,358 15
Tipton County 38 293  
Trousdale County 14 49 1
Unicoi County 1 39  
Union County 1 39  
Van Buren County 0 28  
Warren County 2 157  
Washington County 27 361  
Wayne County 2 52  
Weakley County 5 113  
White County 2 160  
Williamson County 278 2,023 3
Wilson County 113 1,092  
OUT OF STATE 281 8,984 2
PENDING 68 8,041 1
TOTAL 4,138 48,736 72

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Mar    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  