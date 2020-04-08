APSU Softball signs middle infielder Mallori Nesbit from Georgia to Incoming Class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program saw its incoming class grow to seven for the 2020-21 school year, with the addition of entering freshman middle infielder Mallori Nesbit to the roster in February.

Nesbit, who played second base and shortstop for coach Matthew Jones at Harrison High School, was a starter for a Lady Hoya squad that won the Georgia Class 6A state title her junior season and was region runners-up her freshman and junior years.

The Acworth, Georgia native finished her prep career with a .387 batting average, including eight home runs and 92 RBIs, while she also posting a .455 on-base percentage and earned all-region honors her final two seasons. She was also a Marietta Daily Journal All-County honorable mention as a junior.

Nesbit will be the fourth of her five siblings to play softball in college, with older sisters Courtney, Erin and Megan each having played at Mississippi State.

