APSU Softball signs middle infielder Mallori Nesbit from Georgia to Incoming Class

April 8, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program saw its incoming class grow to seven for the 2020-21 school year, with the addition of entering freshman middle infielder Mallori Nesbit to the roster in February.

Austin Peay State University Softball adds Mallori Nesbit for 2020-21 season. (APSU Sports Information)

Nesbit, who played second base and shortstop for coach Matthew Jones at Harrison High School, was a starter for a Lady Hoya squad that won the Georgia Class 6A state title her junior season and was region runners-up her freshman and junior years.

The Acworth, Georgia native finished her prep career with a .387 batting average, including eight home runs and 92 RBIs, while she also posting a .455 on-base percentage and earned all-region honors her final two seasons. She was also a Marietta Daily Journal All-County honorable mention as a junior.

Nesbit will be the fourth of her five siblings to play softball in college, with older sisters Courtney, Erin and Megan each having played at Mississippi State.


