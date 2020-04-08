|
Austin Peay State University loaning MiFi wireless routers to rural students without internet access
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Distance Education Office is now loaning a limited number of MiFi tablets for students in rural areas with limited or no internet access at no cost to APSU students. A MiFi is a wireless router that acts as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.If an APSU student living in a rural area needs internet access, he or she may check out a MiFi tablet at the University’s Woodward Library lobby.
The library lobby is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00am-2:00pm.
When visiting the lobby, students must follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing. If a student lives more than 60 miles from campus or is unable to come to the library, they can call 931.221.7582 to request that a device be mailed to them.
With all Austin Peay State University classes now online for the remainder of the spring and summer, some students in rural areas are having difficulty accessing the internet. The University originally partnered with several sites in rural counties that offered free internet access, but those locations have closed as the new coronavirus has spread.
The University’s MiFi tablets now provide a way for students to continue their studies at APSU.
Laptop Loan Program
The Austin Peay State University’s Laptop Loan Program also provides laptops to students without computer access on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of computers are still available. To request a laptop loan, current students should visit https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868.
Students must have an APSU student ID, a valid driver’s license, a state-issued ID card or a passport to participate. Students will be notified via email when their laptop is available for pickup at the library. The laptop loan is planned to expire at the end of the spring semester.
If any students require D2L support, they can contact APSU Distance Education at 931.221.6625 or .
Woodward Library Access
To comply with recent local and state shelter-at-home orders, Austin Peay State University is limiting access to the Woodward Library. Beginning last Tuesday:
