Austin Peay State University loaning MiFi wireless routers to rural students without internet access

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Distance Education Office is now loaning a limited number of MiFi tablets for students in rural areas with limited or no internet access at no cost to APSU students. A MiFi is a wireless router that acts as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.

When visiting the lobby, students must follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing. If a student lives more than 60 miles from campus or is unable to come to the library, they can call 931.221.7582 to request that a device be mailed to them.

With all Austin Peay State University classes now online for the remainder of the spring and summer, some students in rural areas are having difficulty accessing the internet. The University originally partnered with several sites in rural counties that offered free internet access, but those locations have closed as the new coronavirus has spread.

The University’s MiFi tablets now provide a way for students to continue their studies at APSU.

Laptop Loan Program

The Austin Peay State University’s Laptop Loan Program also provides laptops to students without computer access on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of computers are still available. To request a laptop loan, current students should visit https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868.

Students must have an APSU student ID, a valid driver’s license, a state-issued ID card or a passport to participate. Students will be notified via email when their laptop is available for pickup at the library. The laptop loan is planned to expire at the end of the spring semester.

If any students require D2L support, they can contact APSU Distance Education at 931.221.6625 or *protected email* .

Woodward Library Access

To comply with recent local and state shelter-at-home orders, Austin Peay State University is limiting access to the Woodward Library. Beginning last Tuesday:

General access to the library, except for the front lobby, is closed for the remainder of the spring semester.

The front lobby is open from 10:00am-2:00pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

The library is providing access to physical resources – books, laptops, etc. – using the front lobby as a transfer point. No one is permitted to enter the main part of the building. Students can call the library front desk at 931.221.7346 to alert the staff of their needs. The staff will check out what is needed and place the items on a table in the lobby.

Library staff will provide access to journal articles that are not available online by scanning and emailing the articles.

Students, faculty and staff continue to have access to the library’s large array of online resources.

Research assistance is provided via email, text or chat by librarians who are telecommuting.

