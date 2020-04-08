Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 8th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of April 8th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Suzie is an adorable adult female beagle. She is a little shy at first, but warms up quickly. She came from a home with another small dog, so she would do well with another canine companion. Suzie is a very sweet girl who prefers older children.

Mike is an adult, neutered male domestic short hair. He tends to make a poor first impression, but warms up quickly when you talk to him. Mike is a very sweet and affectionate boy.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old, spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Gilly and Havoc are 3-year old tabby boys. They are shy and lost since they were surrendered by their owner due to health reasons. They are rather small. Gilly and Havoc are vetted, neutered and litter trained. They have been waiting for their forever home for over two months. If you would like to give these lonely cats a loving home and lots of patient TLC, this bonded pair of brothers may be just right for you. They will become loyal companions to a gentle owner.

Find them through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Sweet Pea is a 6-month-old, spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Sweet Pea is a love cat who likes to talk and share her thoughts with you. She gets along well with other cats and would make a great companion.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 1-year-old, spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside. Fiona would do best as an only dog in a home without cats and with a fenced yard.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bella is a beautiful adult, spayed female pit bull terrier who was surrendered to a nearby shelter along with her 9 puppies who have all been adopted. Bella is a very friendly girl with lots of spunk and energy. She loves her people but would do best as an only pet. She is heartworm positive and her treatment is being paid for.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tarzan is a 3-month-old male pit bull terrier mix. This puppy enjoys playing with other puppies and dogs. He is doing great with his house training. Tarzan gets along well with children.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Rosie is a 3-year-old, spayed female mixed breed who came all the way across the ocean from Riyadh. She is a very sweet girl who will smile for you. She is very smart and gets along with most other dogs. Rosie needs an active person or family and preferably someone who wants to run with her.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

