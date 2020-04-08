Clarksville Community Centers get repair approval

|
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council approved a budget amendment Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 to spend money to repair the Crow Community Center and Burt Cobb-Community Center and to build a new retaining wall for Riverview Cemetery.
The Crow Community Center on Richview Road will get $250,000 in work done to the exterior and interior walls to eliminate moisture seepage.
Burt Cobb Community Center on Franklin Street will get a roof replacement costing $200,000. The capital project additional funds will be provided from prior debt issuances for a total of $450,000, and no new debt will be issued.
The Riverview Cemetery Retaining Wall will cost $180,000. The cemetery is on Spring Street. The expense will be covered by a fire maintenance facility construction services decrease of $180,000.
“These projects are necessary investments to protect these valuable city assets,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.
Meanwhile, in the same budget amendment, the Council returned $75,000 to the general fund that had been targeted for now unnecessary roof repairs at Burt Cobb, and $250,000 in reduced part-time salaries, for a total of $325,000 added to the fund balance.
