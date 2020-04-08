Ivanka Trump Lassos $1.6B for Virus-Slammed Small Companies

Washington, D.C. – “Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s jobs czar, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have rallied American banks to pony up $1.6 billion to help small businesses and Main Street Americans crushed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Paul Bedard reports in the Washington Examiner.

“Initiated at a mid-March meeting with banking leaders at the White House, several this week [pledged] millions of dollars of help to supplement the billions of dollars set aside by the administration and Congress for programs such as the Payroll Protection Plan.”

“The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis demands collaboration, unity, and common purpose. Unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has critically afflicted far too many of my colleagues across the aisle. Many people wish we could force politicians to shut down their partisan gamesmanship as easily as we shut down coffee shops and diners. Sadly, we can’t,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) writes in the Washington Examiner.

President Trump unveiled a new hashtag yesterday to highlight Americans helping one another during the Coronavirus pandemic. He’ll use “the #AmericaWorksTogether hashtag to promote companies that are hiring employees in the middle of the economic turmoil caused by the virus and those who are donating food and other supplies to front line health care workers,” John Fritze and Courtney Subramanian report for USA Today.

When President Donald Trump limited travel from China in January—a move that bought America precious time—the World Health Organization slammed the decision. “The record is clear: The WHO has lent its imprimatur to Chinese disinformation and blessed China’s slow response to its domestic outbreak, which likely caused a 20-fold increase in cases,” the National Review editorial board writes.

