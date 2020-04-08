Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles because Driver Frontal Air Bag Inflator may Rupture

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - NHTSAWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles.

An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

2015 Titan is one of the models being recalled.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V188000
Components: Air Bags
Potential Number of Units Affected: 216,678

Make Model Year
Infiniti QX56 2011-2012
Nissan Armada 2013-2015
Nissan NV 2012-2017
Nissan Titan 2013-2015

Summary

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles. Due to a manufacturing issue, the air bag inflator may not function properly or may rupture during deployment.

 

Remedy

Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25th, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1.800.867.7669 or Infiniti customer service at 1.800.662.6200.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov


