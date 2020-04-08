Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles because Driver Frontal Air Bag Inflator may Rupture

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles.

An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V188000

Components: Air Bags

Potential Number of Units Affected: 216,678

Make Model Year Infiniti QX56 2011-2012 Nissan Armada 2013-2015 Nissan NV 2012-2017 Nissan Titan 2013-2015

Summary

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles. Due to a manufacturing issue, the air bag inflator may not function properly or may rupture during deployment.

Remedy

Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25th, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1.800.867.7669 or Infiniti customer service at 1.800.662.6200.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

Related Stories

Sections

Topics