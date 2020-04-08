Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles because Driver Frontal Air Bag Inflator may Rupture

|
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles.
An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.
Recall Information
Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V188000
Summary
Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012-2017 NV Cargo and NV Passenger Van, 2013-2015 Titan and Armada and 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56 vehicles. Due to a manufacturing issue, the air bag inflator may not function properly or may rupture during deployment.
Remedy
Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflators, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25th, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1.800.867.7669 or Infiniti customer service at 1.800.662.6200.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov
